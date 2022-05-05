Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of CZR opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $93,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

