Callisto Network (CLO) Hits Market Cap of $17.10 Million

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $49,564.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.07522357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00077313 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

