Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 2,608,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

