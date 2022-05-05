Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.86.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

