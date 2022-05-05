Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Up 18.3% in April

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CAN opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Canaan has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%. Equities analysts predict that Canaan will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canaan by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Canaan by 3,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 160,010 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

