Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $224,337,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $148,351,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

