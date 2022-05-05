Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($61.05) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €69.29 ($72.93).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €37.54 ($39.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. Cancom has a 1 year low of €44.34 ($46.67) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($68.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

