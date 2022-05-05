Cannell & Co. Buys 171,450 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 2,129.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,450 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Surgery Partners worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,884,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,104,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 7,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,489. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.