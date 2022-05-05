Cannell & Co. Cuts Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Sprott worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $8,859,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,485. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

