Cannell & Co. Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.15. 10,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,238. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.