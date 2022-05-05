Cannell & Co. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $15.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.08. 842,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,728,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $566.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

