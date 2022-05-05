Cannell & Co. Sells 50,140 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,140 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRL stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,027. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.24 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.91.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

