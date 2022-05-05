Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $19.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.