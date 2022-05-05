Capital One Financial Corp Buys Shares of 221 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,472 shares of company stock valued at $348,476,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $40.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $949.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,447,322. The firm has a market cap of $984.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $943.24 and a 200-day moving average of $988.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

