Carbon (SWTH) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (SWTH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $41,534.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00223322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039980 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.18 or 1.96945750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,420,517 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

