Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 6,228,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.