CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTBC. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.09.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.