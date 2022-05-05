CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Update

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CTRE opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.