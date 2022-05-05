Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 93.64% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CGBD traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 240,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 105,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.