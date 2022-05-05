Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) to report sales of $93.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $96.68 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $88.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $386.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.16 million to $389.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $412.94 million, with estimates ranging from $410.82 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

CSV traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,044. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $788,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Carriage Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

