Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $10.90. Cars.com shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 667 shares traded.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

