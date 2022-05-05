Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $10.90. Cars.com shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 667 shares traded.
Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $753.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
