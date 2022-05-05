Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

