Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CAS stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Cascade Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 456,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.