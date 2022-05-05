Castings (LON:CGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 318.25 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.75. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 282.52 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.25).

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,988.13). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,920 ($13,641.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,206,000.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

