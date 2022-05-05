Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Trimmed by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.68. 62,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,683. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

