CDW Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
CDW has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $159.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.
In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CDW by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in CDW by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
About CDW (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
