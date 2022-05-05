CDW Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

CDW has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $159.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CDW by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in CDW by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

