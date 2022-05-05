Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 123.67 ($1.54).

CEY opened at GBX 90.34 ($1.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

