Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,978 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 3.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.41% of Centene worth $197,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,120. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

