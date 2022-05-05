CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

