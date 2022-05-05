Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.91.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on CGAU. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
