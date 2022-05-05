Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to report $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. 171,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

