Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE CDAY traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,884. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

