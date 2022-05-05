Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. Cerner has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $94.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,786,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

