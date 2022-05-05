C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C&F Financial by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C&F Financial by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in C&F Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

