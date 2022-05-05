CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 578503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of CHAR Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

