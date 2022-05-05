Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.88.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $7.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.