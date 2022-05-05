Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.88.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $7.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.