Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $393.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $691.40.

Charter Communications stock opened at $448.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

