Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $563.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $691.40.

CHTR opened at $448.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

