Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $563.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.53 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $691.40.
CHTR opened at $448.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.