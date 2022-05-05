Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. 210,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,687. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

