Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 209.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 229,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

JWN traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,850. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

