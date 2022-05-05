Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,472 shares of company stock valued at $348,476,910. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $43.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $952.62. 27,107,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $988.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

