Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 17,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,026,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 40.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

