Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $146.30 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $78.77 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.