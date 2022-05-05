Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.