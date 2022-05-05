Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Up 6.9%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.88 and last traded at $88.45. 84,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,758,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24.

Chesapeake Energy ( NYSE:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

