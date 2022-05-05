Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

CPK traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.84. 647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.