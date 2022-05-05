Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,231 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 475,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $326.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

