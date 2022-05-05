Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 447,818 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 390,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

