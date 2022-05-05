China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.45. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

CEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

