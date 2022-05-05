Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

